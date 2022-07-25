Crash on Route 58 in Franklin leaves one dead, two hurt

The crash involved a van with three people in it. One van passenger was killed, and the other two were hospitalized, police say.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person died and two others were seriously hurt in a crash between a box truck and a van on Route 58 in Franklin Monday morning, the Franklin Sheriffs' office said.

The first call about the accident came in around 7 a.m., and it was originally reported as a one-vehicle crash. It was actually a two-vehicle crash.

The vehicles involved were a box truck and a van. The van rolled over in the crash, and one person in the van died. The other two were airlifted to the hospital, the FSO said.

The driver of the box truck was driving alone and did not get hurt in the crash.