One man killed, another badly injured in crash in Gloucester Co. Friday night

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — One man is dead and another seriously injured after a single car crash late Friday night in Gloucester County.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this happened at around 10:15 on Hayes Road, north of Hook Road. Reportedly, a 2002 GMC Sonoma pick up truck, driven by David W. Belvin, was traveling southbound on Hayes Road when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway. He attempted to regain control, but overcorrected and struck a Dominion Power guide line, then went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

30-year-old Thomas Michael Tarr was a passenger in the fornt seat. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene from his injuries. Belvin - the driver - was transported with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.