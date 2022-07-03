Teen killed in traffic crash Saturday night in James City County

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Ranen Gibson of James City County was pronounced deceased at the scene.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a traffic crash involving a single vehicle in Williamsburg Saturday night.

According to James City County Police, their agency and fire personnel responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 3300 block of Ironbound Road.

They said a 2010 Mazda 6 was traveling west on Ironbound Road when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Ranen Gibson of James City County was pronounced deceased at the scene.

They said there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.