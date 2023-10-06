One person dead after fiery crash in Newport News

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riverlands Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead after crashing into a HRT bus in Newport News early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Newport News Police, the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riverlands Drive, about two blocks south of Mercury Blvd.

When officers got there, they discovered that a sedan had crashed into an HRT bus and caught on fire.

The driver of the sedan died on the scene, and police are still working to identify them.

Neighbors said they heard a loud crash in the middle of the night.

“We heard like this loud boom,” Honesty Brodis said. “This swerve and crash, and we both looked at each other like, ‘What is that?’”

Another neighbor, Arieus Boykins said something similar.

“I did hear a swerve and according to that sound, there was some speed involved,” he said. “And I did hear the crash, I heard the crunch.”

Although police have not said if speed played a role in this crash, people who live in the area say Jefferson Avenue is a busy area and they’ve often seen people speed.

“Jefferson Avenue is completely busy all the time,” Brodis said. “We’re sorry to hear about what happened to the person that died. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The police spokesperson said two people who were on the HRT bus at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital but should recover.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.