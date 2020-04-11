One killed, two hurt in Surry accident

The Va. State Police said the driver of a Mazda Tribute ran off the road and flipped. One man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car and killed.

SURRY, Va. — Tuesday night, the Virginia State Police said a man had been killed, and two people hurt, in a single-vehicle accident in Surry on Route 10.

The accident happened around 1:58 p.m. just east of Route 680.

Police said driver Christina Mramor, who was behind the wheel of a 2008 Mazda Tribute, lost control of the car and drove into a cutover.

Then, the Mazda hit a tree stump, which caused the car to flip. The release said a 29-year-old, man who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Malcom Rashard Johnson, of Ivor, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Mramor, and another passenger, had non-life-threatening injuries. Responders took them to Southside Regional Memorial Center.