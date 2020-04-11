One killed, two hurt in Surry accident

SURRY, Va. — Tuesday night, the Virginia State Police said a man had been killed, and two people hurt, in a single-vehicle accident in Surry on Route 10.
The accident happened around 1:58 p.m. just east of Route 680.
Police said driver Christina Mramor, who was behind the wheel of a 2008 Mazda Tribute, lost control of the car and drove into a cutover.
Then, the Mazda hit a tree stump, which caused the car to flip. The release said a 29-year-old, man who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
Malcom Rashard Johnson, of Ivor, died before he could be taken to a hospital.
Mramor, and another passenger, had non-life-threatening injuries. Responders took them to Southside Regional Memorial Center.
State Police said they're still looking into the crash, and "possible charges are pending" related to the incident.