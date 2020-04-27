One man dies in fatal Hampton car accident

Police responded to the call in the 0 block of Sacramento Drive around 11 p.m. One man, whose name and age have not been released, died in the accident.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police said one man died in a motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of Sacramento Drive and North Armistead Avenue Sunday night.

Police responded to the call in the 0 block of Sacramento Drive around 11 p.m. One man, whose name and age have not been released, died in the accident.

It was not initially clear what type of vehicle the man was driving, or if any other cars were involved in the fatal accident.