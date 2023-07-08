One man killed when his motorcycle runs off road in James City Co.

20-year-old Quentin Perkins, an active-duty U.S. Navy service member from New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene by James City County Medics.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and another injured when, while riding their motorcycles, tried to take a turn at too high a rate of speed and went off the roadway.

According to a spokesperson for the James City County Police, this happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Colonial Parkway, near the Jamestown Settlement. Reportedly, a group of riders was traveling from York County to James City County on the Colonial Parkway.

Before the crash took place, the spokesperson said multiple witnesses on the roadway reported that the motorcyclists were driving recklessly. The investigation determined that two solo-riding motorcyclists within a group of eight entered a turn at a high rate of speed, lost control, and ran off the roadway into a strand of trees.

The second rider sustained injuries from which they should recover, and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police said they don't believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crashes.

The nicest time of year is also the most dangerous for motorcyclists. Warmer weather means more riders and more crashes, too.

May and June were the deadliest months in 2022, with a total of 35 fatalities. By the end of 2022, 115 bikers died on Virginia roads.

While the data this year shows a slight downward trend for crashes and fatalities, the roads are still especially dangerous for motorcyclists.

Virginia DMV data shows 154 motorcycle crashes so far this year in Hampton Roads, with 9 fatalities and 162 injuries.

Riding has always come with dangers, but even more so recently.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found bikers nationwide accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities in 2021. That's the highest number since at least 1975.Colonial Parkway near the Jamestown Settlement was closed for about three hours after the incident.