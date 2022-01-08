Traffic Alert: One person dies after car crash in Isle of Wight County

As of noon, both north and southbound lanes are closed and the Virginia Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Isle of Wight County Monday morning.

According to a news release, the crash involved two vehicles and happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 17 on the James River Bridge.

At noon, both north and southbound lanes were closed and the Virginia Department of Transportation was rerouting traffic.

State Police said one person died from their injuries. At this time, their name hasn't been released.

There is not yet any information on whether or not other people were injured.