Police say one person killed in vehicle crash on Route 13 in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a person died after a vehicle crash occurred in Northampton County Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 13 at Townsend Drive.

Officers said the road is closed to traffic -- all of the northbound and southbound lanes have been shut down.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has placed out a detour to redirect traffic.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while the police work to clear the scene. More updates will be released as they become available.