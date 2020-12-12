One person sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on 1-264 E

A spokesperson from the Virginia State Police, Corrine Geller, said the accident was "a 3-4 vehicle fender bender." Multiple lanes of the interstate were closed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, an accident on 1-264 East near Independence Boulevard sent one person to the hospital.

A spokesperson from the Virginia State Police, Corrine Geller, said the accident was "a 3-4 vehicle fender bender."

Initially, there was no information available on the extent of the person's injuries.

VDOT said the accident would lead to traffic delays in the area.

After the accident, at 6:45 p.m., the east left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, and right center lane were closed. On the other side of the road, the west left shoulder, left lane, and left center lane were closed.