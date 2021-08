The exit ramp is shut down while crews clean up the accident scene. The driver was taken to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — A truck driver is in the hospital after his tractor-trailer flipped while taking the South Gate Terminal exit of Interstate 564.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:43 a.m. Monday. Traffic cameras show the truck is completely upside down on the side of the road.

The ramp is closed off while emergency crews work to clear up the accident.