Overturned tractor trailer temporarily shuts down Route 58 in Suffolk

One driver was hurt, but is expected to recover. The vehicle did spill its cargo of scrap metal on the roadway, and it could take several hours to clear.
Credit: City of Suffolk
One hurt in Suffolk tractor trailer accident

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk first responders are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer from Route 58 Eastbound near Route 460.

It was a single-vehicle accident, and the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the cabin of the truck, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The vehicle did spill its cargo of scrap metal on the roadway, and officials said it will take several hours to clear.

The call came in at 12:55 p.m., and around 2 p.m., Public Works employees were setting up detours for the affected portion of the road.

