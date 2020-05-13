Overturned tractor trailer temporarily shuts down Route 58 in Suffolk

One driver was hurt, but is expected to recover. The vehicle did spill its cargo of scrap metal on the roadway, and it could take several hours to clear.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk first responders are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer from Route 58 Eastbound near Route 460.

It was a single-vehicle accident, and the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the cabin of the truck, according to a spokesperson for the city.

