Part of Indian River Road closed for downed power lines in Virginia Beach

A truck overturned in the 3900 block of Indian River Road around 12:35 p.m. Officials initially thought there was a gas leak, but then said there wasn't one.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department was working to reopen a section of Indian River Road Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said a truck overturned in the 3900 block of that road around 12:35 p.m.

Then, at 2:45 p.m., responders called the fire department about a possible gas leak caused by the crash. By 4:15 p.m., the department had tweeted that there hadn't been a gas leak, after all.

The road was still closed at that time for downed power lines.

Nobody was hurt in the single-vehicle truck accident, police said.