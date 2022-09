Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the interstate will be closed for about six hours from Jefferson Avenue to just past Fort Eustis.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police have shut down a section of I-64 WB in Newport News due to downed wires on the roadway.

State police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Dominion Power are working together to reroute traffic and resolve the issue.