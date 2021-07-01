x
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after Accomack crash

A 33-year-old Parksley man was trying to cross Route 13 at the Melfa stoplight when a car hit him. He's fighting life-threatening injuries.
MELFA, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a 33-year-old man was fighting life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian accident in Melfa Thursday morning.

According to investigators, around 7 a.m., the Parksley man was crossing Route 13 near the town's stoplight. 

He had crossed the southbound lanes, and was crossing the northbound lanes when he "walked into the path" of a 2020 Nissan Rogue. 

Police said he had to be airlifted to a hospital in Salisbury, Maryland. 

Officials said no charges have been filed so far.

