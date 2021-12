Police said a 61-year-old man was biking when he was hit by a car.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Turlington Road westbound was closed Wednesday night following a crash involving a pedestrian, Newport News police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Turlington Road and Warwick Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man who was hit by a car while biking.

Police said he suffered injuries believed to be life-threatening, and the driver remained on scene.