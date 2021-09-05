Elizabeth City Police are trying to figure out the identity of a pedestrian seriously hurt in crash

The Elizabeth City Police Department doesn't know who the pedestrian is. He was knocked unconscious in the accident, and didn't have any ID with him.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a crash where a vehicle ran into a pedestrian who had no ID with him, leaving him seriously injured.

A release from Chief Eddie Buffaloe, Jr.'s office said this happened in the 100 block of South Hughes Blvd. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators haven't shared many details about what led up to the crash.

When police got to the scene, the vehicle and the pedestrian were both in the southbound lanes of Hughes Boulevard. The vehicle, which wasn't described, was in the left lane, and the man who got hit was lying in the right lane.

Police described the pedestrian as a Hispanic man who was 5'4" tall and about 150 pounds. He had on jeans, a blue shirt, brown shoes and a black hat.

Responders couldn't find an ID with the man who was hit. He wasn't conscious when police found him.

They took him to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and from there, medical teams put him on a Nightingale flight to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The police department didn't say if the driver of the vehicle who hit the man is going to face charges.