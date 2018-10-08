CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Southbound lanes of the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168 Bypass) at Battlefield Boulevard is currently closed following an accident.

The Chesapeake Fire Department confirms a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the expressway and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There's no word at this time on the pedestrian's condition or the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The City of Chesapeake advises motorists to take an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

