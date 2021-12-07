Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Department said Jerone Walden apparently walked into the roadway near Lafayette Boulevard before a sedan hit him. He died at a hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was hit by a car on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk Sunday night died from his injuries.

The Norfolk Police Department was called to the 3200 block of Tidewater Drive around 11:15 p.m. They found a 59-year-old man, Jerone Walden, with serious injuries.

A spokesperson said Walden had apparently walked onto the road before a sedan crashed into him.

Responders rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but doctors couldn't save him.