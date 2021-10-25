Man suffering from life-threatening injuries following pedestrian-vehicle crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said Jefferson Avenue is closed at Pavilion Place following a pedestrian-vehicle accident.
Officials said they responded to the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from injuries believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said their preliminary investigation showed the man was not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver remained on the scene.
Now, the Newport News Police Department is asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.