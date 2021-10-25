Man suffering from life-threatening injuries following pedestrian-vehicle crash

Police said the man was not walking in a cross walk and the vehicle stayed on scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said Jefferson Avenue is closed at Pavilion Place following a pedestrian-vehicle accident.

Officials said they responded to the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from injuries believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the man was not walking in a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver remained on the scene.