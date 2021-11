Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they are investigating after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police said the person was trying to cross near Groveland Road when they were hit. The driver did reportedly stay on the scene of the accident.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said they are still investigating and will share more details when they have them.

No other information was immediately available.