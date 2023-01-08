Person dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The collision happened in the 1300 block of Taylor Farm Road, which is close to London Bridge Road and Dam Neck Road near the area of Naval Air Station Oceana. The call came in shortly after 1:15 p.m.
Medics pronounced the person dead where the collision happened.
People are asked to avoid Taylor Farm Road between London Bridge Road and Squadron Court while police investigate the collision.