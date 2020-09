So far, officials have not identified the person who died, or said what might have happened.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Monday morning, the Virginia State Police said a person had died in a York County crash on Old Williamsburg Road.

A spokesperson said the accident happened "early" this morning, but did not detail a specific time. It was near Browns Lane, in the Lackey area.

So far, officials have not identified the person who died, or said what might have happened.

Traffic was shut down in both directions, while investigators worked the scene.

This is a developing story.