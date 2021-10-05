Virginia Beach Police: person dies in motorcycle crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard

The crash happened at the 2600 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., which is near Lynnhaven Parkway.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash where someone died.

The police department tweeted that the crash happened at the 2600 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., which is near Lynnhaven Parkway.

Officials haven't shared any information about the person who died, or what happened that might have caused the crash. They also didn't say if any other vehicles were involved.

Virginia Beach Boulevard was closed to traffic between Lynnhaven Parkway and Parker Lane around 1:20 p.m.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were still at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information about the crash is available.