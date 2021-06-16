Person dies in single-vehicle crash on Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened in the 4100 block of Dam Neck Road. That's near New Castle Elementary School.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The only person in the car of a single-vehicle crash on Dam Neck Road died at the scene, according to police.

In a Wednesday night tweet, the Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened in the 4100 block of that road. That's near New Castle Elementary School.

Police didn't share many details from the scene - there's no word yet on what kind of vehicle it was, or any information about the person who was killed.

The tweet said there would be "more to follow."

This is a developing story. It will be updated when police know more details about the crash.