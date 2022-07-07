x
Person escapes disabled car before train collision in Southampton County

The collision happened on Shady Brook Trail, which is outside Franklin, Virginia. No one was hurt and the train only had minor damage.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A person escaped a disabled car before it got hit by a train in Southampton County Wednesday night, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The collision happened on Shady Brook Trail, which is outside Franklin, Virginia. State Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to investigate what happened.

A 2012 Kia vehicle became disabled while it was driving over the train tracks. As a CSX train approached, the driver, Jackie La-Tia Cooke, was able to get out of the car safely, a VSP spokeswoman said.

Cooke wasn't hurt and the train only had minor damage. Photos that VSP shared showed significant damage to the Kia.

Credit: Virginia State Police
Credit: Virginia State Police
Credit: Virginia State Police

