Person escapes disabled car before train collision in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A person escaped a disabled car before it got hit by a train in Southampton County Wednesday night, the Virginia State Police (VSP) said.
The collision happened on Shady Brook Trail, which is outside Franklin, Virginia. State Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to investigate what happened.
A 2012 Kia vehicle became disabled while it was driving over the train tracks. As a CSX train approached, the driver, Jackie La-Tia Cooke, was able to get out of the car safely, a VSP spokeswoman said.
Cooke wasn't hurt and the train only had minor damage. Photos that VSP shared showed significant damage to the Kia.