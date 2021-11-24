x
70-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle near Military Circle Mall

The incident happened on North Military Highway, by the intersection with Poplar Hall Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Nov. 22, 2021.

The Norfolk Police Department said a 70-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle near Military Circle Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on North Military Highway, near the intersection with Poplar Hall Drive. Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found a man who was seriously injured. He was later identified as Howard E. Covert.

Covert was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and wasn't injured.

Investigators don't think that speed was a contributing factor in this incident. They didn't say what caused the crash.

Once the investigation is done, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

   

