70-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle near Military Circle Mall

The Norfolk Police Department said a 70-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle near Military Circle Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on North Military Highway, near the intersection with Poplar Hall Drive. Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers found a man who was seriously injured. He was later identified as Howard E. Covert.

Covert was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and wasn't injured.

Investigators don't think that speed was a contributing factor in this incident. They didn't say what caused the crash.