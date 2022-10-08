Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said.
The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said.
A person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, according to police. That person is expected to live, and their name hasn't been released.
The road was closed briefly while officers cleared the scene, and an investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Wednesday around noon.
At the scene of the crash, a Toyota sedan could be seen with heavy damage to the front bumper.
A seemingly mangled cruiser-style motorcycle could also be seen laid on its side in the crosswalk. It was surrounded by what looked like motorcycle and car parts on the ground.