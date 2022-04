According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash happened at 23135 Lankford Highway (Route 13), which is near the town of Accomac.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A person was killed in a crash in Accomack County Monday evening.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash happened at 23135 Lankford Highway (Route 13), which is near the town of Accomac, around 8:42 p.m.

Northbound lanes of Route 13 are currently shut down. The Virginia Department of Transportation has detours in place.

VSP said an accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene to assist in the investigation.