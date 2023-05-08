Person killed after car collides with tractor-trailer in Chesapeake, police say

The crash happened at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard (Highway 17) and George Washington Highway South.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person was killed Monday morning after a car and tractor-trailer collided in Chesapeake, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard (Highway 17) and George Washington Highway South. The Chesapeake Police Department responded around 5:40 a.m.

Investigators believe that the tractor-trailer was driving southbound on George Washington Highway when it collided with a car at the intersection. Police are investigating what exactly lead to the crash.