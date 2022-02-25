VSP: Person killed after walking across I-264 in Norfolk, being hit by vehicle

According to state police, Terhan Elliott stopped his car on the shoulder of the interstate, got out, and walked across the road.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Thursday evening.

According to state police, the incident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 east of Ballentine Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators think 40-year-old Terhan Elliott, of Chesapeake, stopped his Toyota Camry on the shoulder of the road, got out, and started walking across I-264.

While walking on the road, a 2019 Honda CRV ran into him, and Elliott was thrown onto the left shoulder. He died from injuries related to that crash.

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police said troopers aren't sure why Elliott got out of his car and walked on the road.