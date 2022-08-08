One killed, one hurt in crash in Isle of Wight County, VSP says

The surviving driver was charged with reckless driving, no operators license and no seatbelt.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a car crash in Isle of Wight County Monday, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

The crash happened right outside of Franklin at the intersection of Joyners Bridge Road and Holly Run Drive in Carrsville around 6:45 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

An investigation into the crash revealed that 24-year-old Jose Ivan Marquex-Lizardi was driving a 2006 Chevrolet van southbound on Holly Run Drive when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

According to VSP, as Marquex-Lizardi drove into the intersection, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado struck his van.

The Silverado then flipped, partially ejecting the driver, and then fell on top of him.

He died on impact. He's been identified as Mason P. Rhodes, 20.

According to police, Rhodes wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Marquex-Lizardi, 24, was hurt but is expected to live. He was charged with reckless driving, not having an operators license and no seatbelt.