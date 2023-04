It happened in the 7900 block of Granby Street, which is by the intersection of Interstate 564 and Interstate 64.

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was seriously hurt in an accident while riding a bike on Granby Street Thursday morning, the Norfolk Police Department said.

It happened in the 7900 block of Granby Street, which is by the intersection of Interstate 564 and Interstate 64. Police got the call around 6:30 a.m.

Medics took the person to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police didn't provide any further information, but 13News Now is working to learn more about what happened.