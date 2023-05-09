Car flips in Whaleyville area of Suffolk, catches fire after driver gets out

Right after crews got the person out, the vehicle's engine compartment caught on fire. Medics took them to Norfolk General Hospital in serious condition.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A person was seriously hurt when their car flipped over while driving in the Whaleyville area of Suffolk Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 6400 block of Whaleyville Boulevard (Route 13), which is close to the intersection with Mineral Spring Road. The call came in around 6:40 a.m. and firefighters got there just minutes later, according to the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue.

After arriving, crews with the fire department confirmed that a vehicle was on its side and a person was trapped inside. There were also downed power lines around the vehicle.

Right after crews got the person out, the vehicle's engine compartment caught on fire, the department said.

Sentara's Nightingale helicopter ambulance flew the person to Norfolk General Hospital in serious condition.

As of 8 a.m., Whaleyville Boulevard is indefinitely closed in both directions due to the downed power lines.