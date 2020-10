The Hampton Police Division tweeted that a pedestrian was fighting for their life after an accident in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — Monday morning, the Hampton Police Division tweeted that a pedestrian was fighting for their life after an accident in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

Police said calls about the collision came in around 5:45 a.m.

The pedestrian has not been identified, other than being described as "an adult."

Police did not say if the driver would face charges in the incident.

By about 6:30 a.m., the road was still shut down for investigation between Pembroke Avenue and Woodland Road.