Police car involved in four-vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A police car was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Suffolk Sunday night, according to a release from the city.
The police officer who drove the car was not in it at the time of the accident, a city spokesperson said.
Officials report the accident happened on Route 58 Westbound, around 9:15 p.m. The crash involved two cars, an SUV and the police vehicle.
One man was taken to a hospital after the accident, but he was expected to recover. The release did not detail which vehicle that man was in at the time of the accident.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.