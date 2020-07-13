Police car involved in four-vehicle accident in Suffolk

One man was taken to a hospital after the accident, but he was expected to recover. No police officers were hurt.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A police car was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Suffolk Sunday night, according to a release from the city.

The police officer who drove the car was not in it at the time of the accident, a city spokesperson said.

Officials report the accident happened on Route 58 Westbound, around 9:15 p.m. The crash involved two cars, an SUV and the police vehicle.

One man was taken to a hospital after the accident, but he was expected to recover. The release did not detail which vehicle that man was in at the time of the accident.