Police: motorcycle runs into SUV in Hampton, killing motorcyclist

HAMPTON, Va. — A 35-year-old Hampton man died from injuries of a crash after police say his motorcycle crashed into an SUV.

A release from the Hampton Police Division said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. in the intersection of E. Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road.

Police think Kendrick D. Williams was driving his motorcycle west on E. Pembroke Avenue when he ran into the SUV, which was in the intersection.

Responders rushed Williams to the hospital with serious injuries, but doctors there couldn't save his life.

The SUV's driver hasn't been named, but police wrote he or she stayed in the area of the accident, and was cooperating with investigators.