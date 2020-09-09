Police: Portsmouth motorcyclist dies after being ejected from bike, trying to avoid traffic stop

According to police, 28-year-old Andrew Baker was actively trying to avoid a traffic stop when his bike hit a jersey wall near Terminal Avenue.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a Portsmouth man died from crash-related injuries after losing control of his motorcycle in Newport News Wednesday morning.

According to police, 28-year-old Andrew Baker was actively trying to avoid a traffic stop when his bike hit a jersey wall near Terminal Avenue.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m., when a trooper on I-664 in Suffolk (near the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel) saw a motorcycle driving at 89 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The trooper pulled the 2006 Honda CBR600 over on the shoulder of the bridge tunnel. Police said as the officer stepped out of his patrol car to approach the motorcycle, Baker took off.

This started a high-speed pursuit in the MMBT.

According to police, on the other side of the bridge tunnel he tried to take the exit for Terminal Avenue at a high speed, lost control of the bike, hit the jersey wall and was ejected.

Even though Baker was wearing a helmet, and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, he did not survive his injuries.