Police investigate incident on I-64 in Norfolk after man found dead

Virginia State Police said they found two men outside of a car on Interstate 64, westbound at Chesapeake Boulevard Friday. One of them was dead.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are seeking the public's assistance after a person was found dead on Interstate 64. Traffic has been heavily delayed there.

The Virginia State Police said they got a call Friday, Sept. 24 around 3:25 a.m. about a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu that had its hazard lights on.

When police arrived at the scene to check out the vehicle they said they found two people, both men of an unknown age outside of the car on the road.

One of the two men was dead, according to officers. The other man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There's no word on his current condition.

The Virginia Department of Transportation placed a detour to redirect traffic.