Police investigate vehicle crash on I-64 involving tractor-trailer in James City County

Virginia State Police said a dump truck and tractor-trailer crashed on I-64, westbound. The tractor-trailer was in a jackknifed position, blocking all the lanes.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One lane is back open on Interstate 64 after a two-vehicle crash happened near the Barnes Road Overpass early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said they received a call Monday, Oct. 4 just before 3 a.m. about a crash that happened on I-64, westbound at the 225-mile marker. A dump truck and tractor-trailer crashed there.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found the tractor-trailer in the middle of the road, in a jackknifed position. It was blocking all of the westbound lanes and officials initially closed them to traffic as a result.

Crews reopened the left lane to traffic, while they worked to clear the road.

VSP has not released any information on the condition of the involved drivers at this time.

CLOSED -- A tractor trailer crash has closed all lanes of I-64 WB near the Barnes Road Overpass in James City County pic.twitter.com/0ASYx8Fxfp — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) October 4, 2021

Police said the crash is currently under investigation.