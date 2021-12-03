x
Police: Some injures after van hits VDOT truck on I-64 E.

Investigators said the VDOT truck had stopped so the driver could move a tire out of the roadway, when a van crashed into it.
File: an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday morning, the Virginia State Police were investigating a crash in Newport News where a van allegedly ran into a VDOT safety truck.

A release from the VSP said the accident happened near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Investigators said the VDOT truck had stopped so the driver could move a tire out of the roadway, when a van crashed into it.

Police said there were injures resulting from the accident, but they didn't say who was hurt. Investigators did say the injuries weren't life-threatening.

At 9:20 a.m., all lanes of I-64 E were blocked while police investigated the crash.

