VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A portion of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach is closed Tuesday night due to a serious accident, according to Virginia Beach police.

VBPD said the eastbound lanes of Drakesmile Road and Taylor Farm Road will be closed for several hours.

The department is asking the public to avoid this area for the time being.