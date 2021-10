Chesapeake dispatchers said the call came in just before 7 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake dispatch said a vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday night on Portlock Road.

Dispatchers said the call came in just before 7 p.m. but did not have any information on injuries.

A tweet from Chesapeake Roads says Portlock Road is now closed near Reid Street due to the crash, and there's no ETA as to when it will reopen.