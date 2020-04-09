Portsmouth man, 26, dies from injuries after crash on I-64 in Norfolk

A spokesperson said a medical emergency was a factor in the accident, but did not detail what the emergency was, or who was experiencing it.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a Portsmouth man died from his injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

On August 2, just before 7:40 a.m., police said a 2013 Ford cargo van hit a 2015 BMW M3 that was driving west on I-64. The accident happened near the 281 mile marker.

A release from investigators said the van hit a jersey wall on the left-hand side of the road, ran off the right side of the highway and then hit a tree.

Daniel R. Moore, 26, was driving the Ford van. He was wearing his seat belt, and was immediately transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the BMW was also wearing their seat belt, and was not injured in the crash.