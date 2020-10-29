Power lines down across Indian Town Road in Courtland

While responders waited for Community Electric to come move the lines, that part of the roadway was closed to drivers.

COURTLAND, Va. — Thursday afternoon, as the outskirts of Zeta brought high winds to Virginia, the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department warned drivers about some power lines down on Indian Town Road.

A 3:30 p.m. post from the department said the affected area was the 23300 block of that road. While responders waited for Community Electric to come move the lines, that part of the roadway was closed to drivers.

The post did not estimate how long the roadway would be closed.