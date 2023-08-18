Public information meeting for upcoming Hampton Roads Express Lanes road work in Norfolk

VDOT is holding a citizen information meeting to discuss planned lane expansions and bridge repairs on I-64 in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Soon you'll be able to learn more about upcoming road work in Norfolk.

VDOT is holding a citizen information meeting to discuss planned lane expansions and bridge repairs on Interstate 64. It's all part of the future of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) network.

The $163 million project will convert the existing shoulder lane to a high-occupancy, part-time shoulder Express Lane that will run alongside the three existing general-purpose lanes in both directions on I-64 from Tidewater Drive to Patrol Road.

Five existing bridges will also be rehabilitated and widened on I-64 East at I-564, Granby Street, and Little Creek Road, as well as the east and westbound bridges at Tidewater Drive. Three existing bridges on I-64 West will also be rehabilitated at Little Creek Road, Granby Street, and the I-64 Reversible Roadway over I-564 and Granby Street.

The full express lane expansion project is expected to take several years to complete.