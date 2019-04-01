Granby Street, Brambleton Avenue, and 38th Street are getting a new layer of asphalt, the City of Norfolk said.

A Public Works official told 13News Now crews are taking on several paying projects, trying to spruce up roads before tourist season. The project will be completed in sections.

On Monday, January 7, Virginia Paving crews started to resurface Granby Street from East Virginia Beach Boulevard to 22nd Street.

The city said resurfacing will take a month to complete, weather permitting.

The work includes milling, paving curb to curb and installing new lane markings.

Starting Tuesday, Virginia Paving crews started to resurface both lanes of Brambleton Avenue with a new layer of asphalt from Monticello Avenue to Church Street.

To minimize traffic disruptions, crews plan to work on the St. Paul’s intersection to Monticello Avenue from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the work week. All other work will be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning Thursday, January 10, Virginia Paving crews will resurface both lanes 38th Street with a new layer of asphalt from Hampton Boulevard to Granby Street. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Resurfacing includes milling and paving the roadway from curb to curb and installation of pavement markings upon completion. Expect alternating lane closures, traffic stoppages, and detours. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid construction.

Lane closures and traffic stoppages will occur during construction.

Motorists are asked to use Monticello and Llewellyn avenues to avoid construction.

The breakfast and lunch spot, Charlie’s Cafe, sits on the corner of 18th Street and Granby. The manager, Ashlee Seim said business is usually good but since construction, it’s been slow.

“When it snowed last year we got more customers in here,” Seim said.

Seim said her number one concern is people wanting to eat at the restaurant not knowing where to park. Work crews posted signs reading “No Parking.” Seim said she saw trucks hauling away cars.

“I don’t want their car to be towed. I will feel bad that they are coming to my establishment and getting towed,” she said.

A Public Works Official said the warm winter weather has allowed them to get projects done now. If the weather gets below 40 degrees, crews will stop work.

