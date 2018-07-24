ONLEY, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Changes to the traffic pattern on the road that links Onley to Onancock are likely, according to Accomack officials.

A meeting was held in April between representatives of the highway department, the towns of Onley and Onancock, the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission and Accomack County to discuss safety concerns about Market Street and possible solutions, according to Mike Mason, Accomack administrator.

The main safety concerns were increasing numbers of pedestrians and bicyclists using the road to access Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Four Corner Plaza, along with the lack of a dedicated center turn lane to allow vehicles to turn off the road without impeding through-traffic, he said.

"What came out of that meeting was a concept called 'road diet,' " Mason told the Accomack County Board of Supervisors.

The "road diet" is a technique where the number of lanes is reduced to increase safety and improve operations.

The changes could be accomplished for the most part by restriping the road.

In the case of Market Street, the road would go from four lanes to three, with a center turn lane installed and dedicated bicycle and pedestrian lanes on both sides.

"Right now, if you are turning into the hospital, for example, or you are turning onto Fairgrounds Road, there is no way for you to get out of the way of through-traffic right now," Mason said, noting that has resulted in several crashes at the Fairgrounds Road intersection.

The amount of traffic on the road does not warrant four lanes, making the option viable, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The changes likely would be made roughly from the hospital entrance into Onancock, not at the intersection with Route 13, Mason said.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support making the changes. Onancock also previously expressed its support.

VDOT asked for support letters from the towns and the county before the agency proceeds any further with the project.

More road discussions

The Board of Supervisors also discussed other highway and road matters, including a followup to last month's request from Tyson Foods official that the entrance to Tyson's processing plant in Temperanceville be studied for safety improvements, potentially to include a traffic signal.

Supervisor Ron Wolff said the highway department has undertaken traffic study there and he said Tyson likely is willing to consider paying part of the cost of safety improvements, and Mason said he requested the highway department "to look at any and all" measures to improve safety there.

Additionally, Supervisor Harrison Phillips asked the county to request VDOT to study the Kinsey Drive area just north of Fisher's Corner on Route 13, noting nine crashes have happened there in the last four years.

"I don't know what the issue is, but there seem to be a lot of accidents out there," he said.

The board voted unanimously to request VDOT to study the area.

The board also voted unanimously to spend up to $20,187 to install two time-of-day signs requiring a lower speed limit in the school zone on Warrior Drive in Onley during certain times of day.

A VDOT study recommended no changes to the posted speed limit, but said the area is a good candidate for the time-of-day signs, which the county would have to pay for and install.

The signs are solar-powered and programmable, Mason said, noting a similar sign was installed at Kegotank Elementary School.

"That road connects Route 13 all the way to Redwood (Road). You've got two schools that feed into there — if you want to see something that's very dangerous, go there in the morning or the afternoon," said Supervisor Donald Hart, saying 40 miles per hour is too high a speed limit there.

He noted the road also is "the back door into Bojangles" restaurant and Nandua Middle School is a polling place, increasing traffic there on Election Day.

"I think we need to do something," Hart said before making the motion to purchase and install the signs.

The money for the signs will come from the contingency fund.

