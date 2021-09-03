Route 10 blocked in Isle of Wight after tractor trailer accident

A release from the Virginia State Police said nobody was hurt in the crash between a tractor trailer and another vehicle, but some power lines were knocked down.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Tuesday morning, just before 6:30 a.m., a two-vehicle accident in Isle of Wight county closed down lanes of traffic in both directions on Route 10.

Police did say there were power lines down because of the crash.

There was no estimated time that the lanes would be reopened, as of 8:30 a.m. Officials also didn't have a known cause of the crash.