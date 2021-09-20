Route 13 southbound closed after tanker truck overturns in Accomack County

Virginia State Police said Chad D. Madden, 49, crashed while driving a commercial vehicle in the area of Chesser Road Monday around 6 a.m.

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from June 14, 2021.

A road in Accomack County is shut down after a tanker truck carrying hazardous material crashed in the Chesser Road area Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said they got a call around 6 a.m. about a single commercial vehicle crash that happened on Route 13. It was just south of the Tyson Foods Inc. facility.

According to officers, 49-year-old Chad D. Madden was driving the truck when he failed to turn the vehicle and ran off the road, which caused it to overturn. There's no word on Madden's current medical condition.

Police said the truck was filled with liquid asphalt and leaking after the crash. That's why officials closed down the road -- it's considered hazardous.

Hazmat crews headed to the scene to assist with cleaning up the area for safety.

The southbound lanes of Route 13 are expected to remain closed for most of the day and the Virginia Department of Transportation is placing out detours and lanes closures in the area.